Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $68.64 Million Stock Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,011 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Moderna worth $68,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 124.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 175.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $609,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,664,868 shares in the company, valued at $451,144,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $1,255,330.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,102 shares of company stock valued at $55,673,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.