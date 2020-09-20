Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $65.13 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $65,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

