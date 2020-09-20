Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Insulet worth $64,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Insulet by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 30.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.47. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $233.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

