Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 66,914 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $57,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 57,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 110,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 449,509 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

