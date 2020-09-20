Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,958 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Black Knight worth $74,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 55.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 519,618 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,252,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after acquiring an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 276,421 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

