Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 581,168 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 581,168 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $71,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $7,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 260.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after buying an additional 4,100,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 30.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 96,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

