Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 489,646 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 124.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Catalent worth $64,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Catalent by 91.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after buying an additional 777,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after buying an additional 653,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1,097.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 614,980 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

