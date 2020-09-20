Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193,274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,585,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,644,000 after acquiring an additional 409,377 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Nucor by 59.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

