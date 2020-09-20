Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $48.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NUS opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.39. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

