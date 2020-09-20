Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUS opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

