Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.87

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $10.88. Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 23,534 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

