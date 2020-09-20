North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $9.57. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 142,154 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.47. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 million and a PE ratio of 5.91.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.50 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

