Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $25.62 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

