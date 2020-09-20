Niobium Coin Price Hits $0.0078 on Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $482,155.54 and $38.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00247596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00093987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.01441013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00233075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.