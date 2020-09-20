Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $254.00 at Citigroup

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nice from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nice has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.30.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $216.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average of $184.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.82. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $238.35.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nice by 88.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nice during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

