Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Nice worth $32,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nice has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.30.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average of $184.40. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $238.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

