NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Downgraded to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXGPY. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NEXT/ADR stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. NEXT/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

