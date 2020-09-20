New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of New Home stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. New Home has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Home by 9,689.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Home by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Home by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of New Home during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

