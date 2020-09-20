Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Increased to $1.20 by Analysts at CIBC

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $0.80 to $1.20 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nevada Copper from $0.75 to $0.85 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CPPMF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

