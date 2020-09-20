Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,910 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $29,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE LNT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

