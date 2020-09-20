Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 98,850 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,850 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of FOX worth $30,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,702,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 38.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $27.96 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

