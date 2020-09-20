Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 43,641 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Veeco Instruments worth $28,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 169,565 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 8,482.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,802,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $12.13 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $601.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

