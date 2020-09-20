Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 190,336 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190,336 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Tiffany & Co. worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 809,451 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after buying an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,324,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.39 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.