Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,569 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $29,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

NYSE NSC opened at $221.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.72 and its 200-day moving average is $177.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

