Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.20% of Onespan worth $36,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onespan alerts:

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Onespan Inc has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $915.83 million, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onespan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.