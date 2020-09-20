Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 374,960 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 254.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,960 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $30,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 1,052,007 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of VLO opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

