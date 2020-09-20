Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 26,332 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,685,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

