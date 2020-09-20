Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 175,449 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,449 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Lincoln National worth $30,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 319.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

