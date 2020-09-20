Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 109,327 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,327 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.72% of TCF Financial worth $32,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 131.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 39.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TCF shares. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

