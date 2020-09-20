Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,937 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Healthpeak Properties worth $31,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

