Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 186.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,876 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Boston Properties worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

NYSE:BXP opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

