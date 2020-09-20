Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $32.20 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.77% of Allison Transmission worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $33.61 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

