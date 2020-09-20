Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $31.75 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,125 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

PH stock opened at $208.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $217.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

