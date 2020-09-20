Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $30.01 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.28% of Trimble worth $30,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 97,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 253,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $3,591,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

