Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 255,032 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $34,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,329,000 after acquiring an additional 816,465 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after acquiring an additional 543,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

