Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,232,664 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $38,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

