Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 29,636 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $37,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of CPT opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

