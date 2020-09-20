Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $28,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 823.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Shopify by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $988.41.

Shopify stock opened at $901.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,477.58, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,006.92 and its 200 day moving average is $770.20. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

