Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 64,729 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,729 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $29,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Shares of RY opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.