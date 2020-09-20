Nectar (NEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.27 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001810 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $20.33 and $10.39. Nectar has a total market cap of $31.27 million and $72,686.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,004.15 or 1.00330930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00178755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

