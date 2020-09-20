National Bank Financial Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$36.84 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.88 and a twelve month high of C$38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total value of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,113.48.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

