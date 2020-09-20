Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE MSD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the first quarter worth $444,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 148,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 172,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

