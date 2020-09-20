Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $39,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,652,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,962,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,688,000 after purchasing an additional 521,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.