Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $32,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,577,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,260,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,480 shares of company stock valued at $29,375,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $253.94 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

