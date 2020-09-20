MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,122,000 after buying an additional 822,332 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 192,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,307,000 after acquiring an additional 129,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after acquiring an additional 218,421 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

