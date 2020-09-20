Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.27.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $161.09 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after buying an additional 67,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.