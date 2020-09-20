Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $163.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.27.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $161.09 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

