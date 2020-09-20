Minter Network Market Cap Hits $9.09 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $60,569.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00247596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00093987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.01441013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00233075 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00021703 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,887,679,920 coins and its circulating supply is 2,682,470,353 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.