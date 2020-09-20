Minter Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,569.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $60,569.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00247596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00093987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.01441013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00233075 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00021703 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,887,679,920 coins and its circulating supply is 2,682,470,353 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

