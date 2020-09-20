Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $305,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 122.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 182.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

MBCN opened at $21.50 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

